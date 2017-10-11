FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Ghana: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India lost their first two matches against USA and Colombia and will take on Ghana next

India will be playing to survive in the tournament after losing their first two group matches in the FIFA U-17 World Cup when they take on Ghana on Thursday. India gave a good account of themselves against USA and almost got the better of Colombia on Monday where the hosts eventually went down fighting 1-2 but won a million hearts because of their performance. The Colombia coach Orlando Restrepo was mighty impressed with India's gutsy display and lauded the debutant side's defenders for being "organised". India would look to end on a high as a win will still keep them in contention for a spot in the knock-out stages of the quadrennial event.

When will the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India vs Ghana will be played on Thursday, October 12.

Where will the FIFA U-17 World Cup India vs Ghana match be played?

The India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

How do I watch India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match live?

The India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be broadcast live on the SONY Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match online?

The India vs Ghana FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.