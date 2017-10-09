 
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Live, India vs Colombia: Another Acid Test Awaits As India Face Colombia

Updated: 09 October 2017 17:41 IST

India vs Colombia, U-17 Football World Cup Live: India had lost 0-3 to USA in their last match ©

The longingness to be noticed will again be the main driving force for India as they brace up to face another mighty opponents in Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Monday. In the country's maiden appearance in any World Cup game, India got a taste of the cut-throat world of international football as they were blanked 3-0 by USA in the tournament's opening night at a nearly packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. India showed heart but lacked in skill and quality against a much superior United States of America. And a similar task awaits the host nation as well. 

Live Updates Between India vs Colombia U-17 Football World Cup from New Delhi

Midfield lynchpin Suresh Singh felt India would need to improve their final pass, but an improvement in department would not be enough against Colombia's all-round superiority. The hosts would like to take some inspiration from Niger, another World Cup debutants, who kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a win over North Korea last night. If the African nation can, so can the Indians. Though it is easier said than done.

Topics : India Football Team Colombia FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017 Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
