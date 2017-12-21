 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

FIFA Rankings: India Football Team Retains 105th Spot

Updated: 21 December 2017 16:46 IST

India who were not slated to play any international fixtures since the previous rankings were released last month, retained their spot with 320 points.

FIFA Rankings: India Football Team Retains 105th Spot
Sunil Chhetri (C) and teammates celebrate their team's win in this file image © AFP

Sunil Chhetri-led India football team remained stagnant on the 105th position while Germany finished first to be named the 'Team of the Year' in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday. India who were not slated to play any international fixtures since the previous rankings were released last month, retained their spot with 320 points. Since jumping two places to settle at the 105th position in October, the Indian team had played out a 2-2 draw with Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers after having already qualified for the 2019 event. Myanmar jumped 10 positions to be ranked 140 in the latest release. The national team had a stellar 2017 as they remained unbeaten for 13 matches. The last defeat came back in March 2016 against Turkmenistan in the World Cup qualifiers.

World champions Germany, who qualified to defend their crown in Russia by winning all 10 of their qualifiers and have been unbeaten in 15 matches in 2017, succeed Argentina and Belgium, who were 'Team of the Year' in 2016 and 2015 respectively, according to FIFA. 

Germany held on to the top spot in a largely unchanged ranking that reflects the fact that just 41 'A' internationals have been played since the previous edition and that few of those involved teams at the top end of the table. Brazil and Portugal behind remain behind Germany in second and third place respectively.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : India Football Team Sunil Chhetri Germany Brazil Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India football team remained stagnant on the 105th position
  • Germany also maintained their numero uno spot
  • Brazil and Portugal behind remain behind Germany in 2nd and 3rd place
Related Articles
Sunil Chhetri Weds Long-Time Girlfriend Sonam
Sunil Chhetri Weds Long-Time Girlfriend Sonam
FIFA Rankings: India Static At 105, Palestine Achieve Highest Ranking
FIFA Rankings: India Static At 105, Palestine Achieve Highest Ranking
Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Captain, To Marry Girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya On December 4
Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Captain, To Marry Girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya On December 4
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 19 18 1 0 55
2 Manchester United 19 13 3 3 42
3 Chelsea 19 12 3 4 39
4 Liverpool 19 9 8 2 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 10 4 5 34
6 Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34
7 Burnley 19 9 5 5 32
8 Leicester City 19 7 6 6 27
9 Everton 19 7 5 7 26
10 Watford 19 6 4 9 22
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.