FIFA Rankings: India Football Team Retains 105th Spot

Sunil Chhetri-led India football team remained stagnant on the 105th position while Germany finished first to be named the 'Team of the Year' in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday. India who were not slated to play any international fixtures since the previous rankings were released last month, retained their spot with 320 points. Since jumping two places to settle at the 105th position in October, the Indian team had played out a 2-2 draw with Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers after having already qualified for the 2019 event. Myanmar jumped 10 positions to be ranked 140 in the latest release. The national team had a stellar 2017 as they remained unbeaten for 13 matches. The last defeat came back in March 2016 against Turkmenistan in the World Cup qualifiers.
World champions Germany, who qualified to defend their crown in Russia by winning all 10 of their qualifiers and have been unbeaten in 15 matches in 2017, succeed Argentina and Belgium, who were 'Team of the Year' in 2016 and 2015 respectively, according to FIFA.
Germany held on to the top spot in a largely unchanged ranking that reflects the fact that just 41 'A' internationals have been played since the previous edition and that few of those involved teams at the top end of the table. Brazil and Portugal behind remain behind Germany in second and third place respectively.
(With IANS Inputs)