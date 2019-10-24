FIFA Rankings: India Drop Two Places After Playing Out Draw With Bangladesh In World Cup Qualifier

The Indian football team slipped two places to 106 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday after their 1-1 draw with much lower-ranked Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifier earlier this month. Despite securing an impressive 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar in September, the home stalemate against then 187th ranked Bangladesh saw India drop two ranks from 104 to 106 in the latest tally. Bangladesh, meanwhile, jumped three spots to 184 riding the result which their head coach Jamie Day had described as being similar to India's famous tie against Qatar.

Meanwhile, Belgium has remained at the top spot in the rankings with France and Brazil also holding on to their positions.

Top-ten rivals Uruguay (5th, up 1), Croatia (7th, up 1), Argentina (9th, up 1) have edged closer to the summit, according to the FIFA website.

But the most significant rises are to be found further down the Ranking, where the in-form quartet of Ukraine (22nd, up 3), Japan (28th, up 3), Turkey (32nd, up 4) and Russia (37th, up 5) are among the more notable climbers.

Jumps of ten or more places have also been made by a clutch of teams outside the top 50, namely Nicaragua (137th, up 11), South Sudan (162nd, up 11), Barbados (160th, up 10) and Sao Tome and Principe (180th, up 10).

And there are celebrations, too, for Kosovo (114th, up 5), who can again feel pride on their best Ranking position to date.