FIFA Inspect Fatorda Stadium For Women's U-17 World Cup 2020

Updated: 27 May 2019 22:55 IST

Goa Sports Minister believes the core team of FIFA are happy with the facilities at the Fatorda Stadium.

FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup trophy. © Twitter

Football's global governing body and the local organising committee (LOC) inspected the Fatorda stadium in anticipation of the Women's U-17 World Cup, slated to take place in 2020. According to Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, the core team of FIFA was "happy" with the facilities at the stadium, which could be one of the venues for the women's marquee tournament.

Earlier in March, International Football Federation (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino had announced that India would host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

It is expected that some of the matches may be awarded to the Nehru Stadium, which had hosted matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Ajgaonkar said the state government has already given Cabinet approval for hosting the upcoming World Cup.

According to him, the practice matches could be played at other venues at Benaulim, Utorda, Bambolim and Vasco on the Sports Authority of Goa-owned grounds and not at the Nehru Stadium.

(With PTI inputs)

