 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

FIFA Ends Kuwait's Suspension For Political Meddling

Updated: 06 December 2017 23:19 IST

World football governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday it was lifting its suspension of Kuwait, after the Gulf state's parliament adopted a law meant to end government interference in the sport.

FIFA Ends Kuwait's Suspension For Political Meddling
Kuwaiti youth practice under a message welcoming FIFA president Gianni Infantino © AFP

World football governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday it was lifting its suspension of Kuwait, after the Gulf state's parliament adopted a law meant to end government interference in the sport. "The suspension of the Kuwait football association is lifted," FIFA's president Gianni Infantino announced alongside a Kuwaiti official in a short video shared widely on Twitter. Infantino was visiting Kuwait to announce the eagerly anticipated decision.

World sports bodies led by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee suspended Kuwait in October 2015 for the second time since 2010 over alleged government meddling in sports.

The suspensions meant Kuwait missed out on the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup, and before that the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

On Sunday, the Kuwaiti parliament passed a new law in line with FIFA's requirements and on Tuesday, Kuwaiti clubs elected the head of a new football federation.

Analysts say the crisis in Kuwaiti sports was the result of a power struggle within the ruling elite.

Topics : Federation Internationale de Football Association Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • FIFA announced on Wednesday it was lifting its suspension of Kuwait
  • Infantino was visiting Kuwait to announce eagerly anticipated decision
  • The Kuwaiti parliament passed a new law in line with FIFA's requirements
Related Articles
World Cup 2018 Play-Off First Leg: Sweden Take Slender 1-0 Lead Over Italy
World Cup 2018 Play-Off First Leg: Sweden Take Slender 1-0 Lead Over Italy
FIFA Boosts World Cup Prize Money To USD 400 Million
FIFA Boosts World Cup Prize Money To USD 400 Million
India Has Delivered A Hugely Successful U-17 World Cup: FIFA
India Has Delivered A Hugely Successful U-17 World Cup: FIFA
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 15 14 1 0 43
2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35
3 Chelsea 15 10 2 3 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 5 2 29
5 Arsenal 15 9 1 5 28
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 4 4 25
7 Burnley 15 7 4 4 25
8 Watford 15 6 4 5 22
9 Leicester City 15 5 5 5 20
10 Everton 15 5 3 7 18
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.