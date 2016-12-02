 
FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino to Attend Brazil Plane Crash Funerals

Updated: 02 December 2016 11:01 IST

A charter plane, carrying Brazilian football club Chapecoense Real, went down late Monday near the Colombian city of Medellin en route to the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional

Most of Brazilian football club Chapecoense Real's team members dies in a plane crash. © AFP

Sydney:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday postponed a trip to Australia so he can attend funeral services for the footballers killed in a plane crash in the Colombian mountains.

The global football chief had been due in Sydney on Monday after attending the under-20 Women's World Cup final in Papua New Guinea, but called it off.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has postponed his visit to Australia... so that he can attend funeral services in Brazil for those lost in this week's Colombian plane crash," FIFA said in statement.

The charter plane, carrying Brazilian football club Chapecoense Real, went down late Monday near the Colombian city of Medellin en route to the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Seventy-one of those on board died, including most of the team and 20 journalists travelling with them. Six people miraculously survived.

Topics : Football
Highlights
  • Members of Chapecoense Real died in a plane crash
  • The plave crashed near the Colombian city of Medellin
  • 71 of those on board died, six people miraculously survived
