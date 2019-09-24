Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award on Monday with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Barcelona striker Lionel Messi's FIFA Best Player 2019 victory in Milan was a surprise as he edged out Virgil Van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month after helping Liverpool to the Champions League last season. Both Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk are now in the running for the coveted Ballon d'Or which will be announced on December 2. Juventus's forward Cristiano Ronaldo had also been shortlisted for the FIFA Best award.