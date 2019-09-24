Lionel Messi was crowned the FIFA Men's Player of the Year , edging out Virgil van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month thanks to Liverpool's Champions League winning exploits. However, Barcelona's Argentine maestro was beaten to another award that he was shortlisted for -- the FIFA Puskas Award. Lionel Messi incredibly lost out to an 18-year-old Daniel Zsori, who scored a breathtaking goal on debut for Hungarian club Debrecen. Daniel Zsori's stoppage-time overhead strike got the better of not only Messi but also Juan Fernando Quintero.

The Romanian-born Hungarian forward came on as a late substitute, scoring a spectacular overhead kick to win the game for his side Debrecen against Ferencvaros in stoppage time.

Here is the goal that the entire world is raving about:

The FIFA Puskas Award was the first of the ceremony in Milan, which was followed by the Men's Coach Award, won by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager won the men's coaching award ahead of two other Premier League coaches -- Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, who the German beat in June's Champions League final, and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

While Lionel Messi got his hands on the FIFA Best Award for the first time after its creation in 2016, Megan Rapinoe picked up the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon.

Rapinoe beat fellow FIFA 2019 World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to the women's title.

The 34-year-old American star had topped the goal-scoring charts at the women's World Cup with six goals to her name.