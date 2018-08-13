 
FC Barcelona President Refuses To Rule Out Paul Pogba Move

Updated: 13 August 2018 23:04 IST

Barcelona have signed Brazilian duo Malcom and Arthur this summer.

Pogba was rumoured to be the subject of interest from Barcelona. © AFP

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has not ruled out a late move for the Spanish football club to sign Manchester United's French international midfielder Paul Pogba. Although Barcelona have signed Brazilian duo Malcom and Arthur this summer, along with Arturo Vidal and French central defender Clement Lenglet, there is still room in the squad after the departure of Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Andre Gomes and Andres Iniesta. Asked about Pogba after Barcelona kicked off their season with a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup, Bartomeu commented that he wouldn't speak about names, "as we have respect for other clubs and there are 20 days left (before the transfer window shuts)."

"We will see which players become available and we are focused on the league, so it's best to ask (Director of Sport) Eric Abidal about players... There is still time to do business," he said.

Pogba was rumoured to be the subject of interest from Barcelona earlier in the summer and it was reported in the press that he was keen to join the La Liga champions, partly due to his difficult relationship with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho.

Although Mourinho made Pogba captain as Manchester United kicked off their English Premier League (EPL) campaign with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday, Pogba's post-game comments also hinted that he would be keen to leave Old Trafford.

"If you're not happy, you cannot give your best... There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined," commented Pogba.

However, with the transfer window closed in the EPL, Mourinho would be unwilling to lose a player he cannot replace until January.

Topics : Barcelona Manchester United Paul Pogba Football
