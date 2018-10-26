Fans Go Gaga Over Neymar's New Tattoo Featuring Comic Book Superheroes

Neymar regularly makes headlines for off-field reasons and the Brazilian superstar once again found himself in the news after pictures of his new tattoo went viral on social media. The Paris Saint-Germain star, 26, revealed his incredible new black and white inkwork depicting two superheroes, sprawled across his entire back. Neymar's new tattoo feature two images -- on the left is Marvel hero Spider-Man and on the right is DC comic's Batman. The images were posted by tattooist Thieres Paim, who has also worked on Neymar's arm in the past, on Instagram.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say with most left speechless by the inkwork on Neymar's back.

No way did Neymar get a Spider-Man and Batman tattoo on his back. Wow. — DANNY (@DannyelRMCF) October 23, 2018

Can't believe Neymar even considered getting DC related tattoo I mean the Spider-Man one is amazing tho — Lea (@McuRodriguez) October 24, 2018

Neymar's new tattoo — Supri (@SupriyaKaur) October 24, 2018

I wasn't into men with tattoos but Neymar is an exceptionpic.twitter.com/te3hr4yzJO — Kali (@Kali_Bali21) October 25, 2018

Neymar new back tattoos are dope — M (@crvgrique_) October 24, 2018

While Neymar is making alterations and additions to his body art, the hot topic that continues to rage on in his life is regarding a change in clubs.

Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer last year after moving to PSG from Barcelona in a record 222 million euro (USD 264 million) deal, has repeatedly been linked with a move back to Barcelona and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

But Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that would not be the case.

"Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back," he said.

"No one is scheduled to be signed in January, unless we are told something that would see a change in plans. This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team."

Neymar has scored eight goals for PSG this season and is second among the leading scorers in French Ligue 1, only behind teammate Kylian Mbappe, who has nine goals to his name.

(With AFP Inputs)