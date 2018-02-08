 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur End Newport County's Run At The Second Attempt

Updated: 08 February 2018 08:43 IST

Tottenham will now travel to third-tier strugglers Rochdale for a FA Cup last-16 tie on the weekend of February 17-18.

FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur End Newport County's Run At The Second Attempt
Tottenham Hotspur will now take on Rochdale in the FA Cup last 16. © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur finally ended lowly Newport County's brave FA Cup run with a 2-0 win in a fourth-round replay at Wembley on Wednesday. Eight-time winners Spurs were just eight minutes away from a humiliating exit when England striker Harry Kane scored to salvage a 1-1 draw away to fourth-tier Newport last month. But it was a different story at Wembley where, with South Korea's Son Heung-Min impressing for Tottenham, Dan Butler's 26th-minute own goal and an Erik Lamela strike eight minutes later put Spurs 2-0 up before half-time.

Tottenham will now travel to third-tier strugglers Rochdale for a last-16 tie on the weekend of February 17-18.

"It's the FA Cup and it's difficult," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told the BBC. "But I am happy because we wanted to be in the next round.

"Son Heung-Min is doing fantastic this season and he feels important.

"It is important to keep going and winning games. We are going to be very busy in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup but we want to keep this run."

Meanwhile, Newport manager Michael Flynn praised the visitors' performance.

"It was a good start in the first 25 minutes, but the manner of the goal, the way it went in, it took it out of the boys and deflated them," he said.

"I am very proud of the players. They put in a huge amount of work and they have done themselves and the club proud."

But not even the lure of a fixture at Wembley, Spurs' temporary home while a new ground that will replace White Hart Lane is constructed, could stop Newport midfielder Sean Rigg quitting between the two ties to become a tattoo artist.

The FA Cup has been a huge financial boost for Newport, with their run to this stage earning them at least 700,000 pounds (USD 972,000, 792,000 euros).

But the concern for the Welsh club was that the chance of an upset had come and gone at their Rodney Parade ground, where a goal from Irish striker Padraig Amond put them on course for a famous giant-killing.

Newport were far from overawed in the replay and they were unlucky when a cross from Moussa Sissoko deflected off Butler and past stranded goalkeeper Joe Day to put Spurs ahead.

It was not long before Spurs had their second goal, when Lamela, getting on the end of a well-weighted through ball from Son, scored for the first time since finding the net against Gillingham in September 2016.

Spurs were comfortable in the second half but late in the game Amond had a chance to add a Wembley goal to his one at Rodney Parade in the original tie only to shoot at Michel Vorm.

Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Rochdale Erik Manuel Lamela Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tottenham beat Newport 2-0 in 4th round FA Cup replay
  • Dan Butler scored an own goal, Lamela scored Spurs' 2nd
  • Tottenham will now face Rochdale in the last 16
Related Articles
Harry Kane Rescues Tottenham Hotspur In Liverpool Thriller, Newcastle Held
Harry Kane Rescues Tottenham Hotspur In Liverpool Thriller, Newcastle Held
Top-Four Battle Heats Up For Premier League's Big Spenders
Top-Four Battle Heats Up For Premier League's Big Spenders
Premier League: Christian Eriksen Stuns Manchester United As Chelsea Crash To Bournemouth
Premier League: Christian Eriksen Stuns Manchester United As Chelsea Crash To Bournemouth
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 26 22 3 1 69
2 Manchester United 26 17 5 4 56
3 Liverpool 26 14 9 3 51
4 Chelsea 26 15 5 6 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 7 5 49
6 Arsenal 26 13 6 7 45
7 Burnley 26 9 9 8 36
8 Leicester City 26 9 8 9 35
9 Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 31
10 Everton 26 8 7 11 31
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.