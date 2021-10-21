A miscued attempt from the penalty spot has led to one of the most hilarious football clips on social media this week. On the same night that Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in PSG's Champions League clash against Leipzig, English footballer Tom Knowles inadvertently created a few headlines of his own with a forgettable penalty attempt in an FA Cup game. It wasn't Knowles' penalty miss that was the source of the headlines, as much as the video of his wayward attempt hitting an unsuspecting steward standing behind the goal.

Playing against fellow fifth-tier side Weymouth in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, Yeovil were level 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Yeovil would win ensuing penalty shootout 2-1 to qualify for the first round of the FA Cup.

However, in the course of the shootout, a steward was smacked in the face by Knowles' effort from the spot, the video of which has subsequently gone viral on social media.

The steward, presumably a Weymouth fan, came out unscathed though and immediately celebrated with clenched fists on realising Knowles had missed his penalty.

Watch the video of the incident here:

The game was being played at the Bob Lucas Stadium in Weymouth. The home fans' joy at Knowles' miss was short-lived, as Yeovil went on to win the shootout and progress to the first round proper.

Yeovil's win sees them book a place in the FA Cup first round against the winner of the qualifying game between fifth-tier side Dover Athletic and seventh-tier club Yate Town.