FA Cup: Rochdale Stun Tottenham Hotspur To Force Replay

Updated: 19 February 2018 00:00 IST

Rochdale, who had opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, equalised when substitute Steve Davies scored from 12 yards in the third minute of stoppage time.

Rochdale scored in the stoppage time to deny Tottenham Hotspur victory. © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur were left in FA Cup limbo after being held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Rochdale in a fifth-round tie on Sunday. It seemed Harry Kane's penalty two minutes from time, which made it 2-1 to the visitors, had seen Spurs straight into the last eight. But Steve Davies's stoppage-time equaliser saw Rochdale make it 2-2 and earn themselves a money-spinning replay at Wembley, Tottenham's temporary home this season while the successor ground to White Hart Lane is built. It was a similar story in the fourth round, with Spurs needing to win a Wembley replay before finally seeing off fourth-tier Newport County.

Whichever club wins this last-16 tie will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will also need a replay after Saturday's goalless draw at Hillsborough.

Saturday's draw saw four of the top Premier League's top five kept apart in the quarter-finals, with Manchester United hosting Brighton -- a repeat of the 1983 final won by United in a replay -- and Chelsea away to Leicester.

Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola's men avoid a repeat of the Latics' shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the last eight.

The ties will be played between March 16 and 19.

Quarter-final draw:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton

Topics : Rochdale Tottenham Hotspur Football
