Robbie Keane's 4-Year-Old Son Runs Away With Ball, Scores Goal Ahead Of FA Cup Match. Watch Video

Updated: 16 January 2020 18:43 IST

Robbie Keane's son Hudson made off with the football even as the teams were lining up ahead of the Middlesbrough vsTottenham Hotspur match recently.

Robbie Keane
Hudson Keane showed he had his father's eye for scoring goals. © Instagram

Iconic Premier League striker Robbie Keane's 4-year-old son Hudson showed that scoring goals ran in the family genes as he took off with the football from the kick-off circle before netting it, ahead of the FA Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough on January 5. Robbie Keane, who made 238 appearances for Tottenham, is the current assistant manager of Middlesbrough and his two sons were mascots in the FA Cup match - Hudson for Middlesbrough and Robert for Tottenham. As the two captains lined up along with the referee and linesmen and the teams started getting in position, Hudson suddenly ran in and dribbled away with the ball.

He ran the half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball into the empty net and stood there and looked on as Tottenham fans chanted "Keano, Keano" like they used to for his father when he played at the White Hart Lane.

Robbie Keane took to Instagram to share the video:

Hudson was later interviewed after the match. "What happened Hudson?" a reporter is heard asking him when he adorably replies, "I scored a goal," in another video shared on Instagram by his father.

The match at the Riverside Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Ashley Fletcher scoring for Middlesbrough and Lucas Moura equalising for Tottenham.

Tottenham on Wednesday won the replay 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with early goals from the Argentine duo of Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham will travel to Southampton for their FA Cup fourth round fixture.

