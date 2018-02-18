 
FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Manchester United Host Brighton, Leicester Take On Chelsea

Updated: 18 February 2018 13:49 IST

Manchester United host Brighton, whilst Chelsea visit Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United team celebrate their goal against Huddersfield © AFP

Four of the top Premier League's top five teams were kept apart in Saturday's draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals as Manchester United host Brighton, whilst Chelsea visit Leicester. Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who need a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, should Mauricio Pochettino's men overcome third-tier Rochdale on Sunday. Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth-round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola's men avoid a repeat of the Latics' shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the last eight.

The ties will be played between March 16 and 19.

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton

Earlier, Romelu Lukaku's double eased Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield. United were without Paul Pogba due to illness as a frustrating few weeks for the Frenchman continued after a dramatic dip in form that has seen him hauled off by Mourinho in recent defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle. Mourinho made six changes in all from last weekend's shock reverse at St. James' Park, but his decision to retain Lukaku paid dividends when the Belgian burst onto Mata's pass to open the scoring inside three minutes.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Manchester United Manchester City Leicester City Chelsea Football
Highlights
  • Manchester United host Brighton, Chelsea visit Leicester in FA Cup QFs
  • Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea
  • The quarterfinal ties will be played between March 16 and 19
