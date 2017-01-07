FA Cup: Manchester United Thump Reading, Leicester City Knock Out Everton

Manchester United extended their winning streak in all competitions to eight games.

Manchester United extended their winning streak in all competitions to eight games. © AFP

London:

Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record as the FA Cup holders cruised into round four with a 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Rooney scored his 249th United goal in the seventh minute at Old Trafford, prompting applause from the watching Charlton, before an Anthony Martial goal and a Marcus Rashford brace completed victory.

Third-tier Millwall pulled off the biggest shock of the day by beating top-flight Bournemouth 3-0 at The Den, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion both fell to second-tier Championship opposition.

"It's a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United," Rooney, 31, told BT Sport after matching Charlton's mark on his 543rd United appearance.

"I'm hugely honoured to play for this club. To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honour. Hopefully I'll be up there on my own soon."

It was to prove a sorry return to Old Trafford for Reading manager Jaap Stam, the former United centre-back.

Making his first appearance since December 17, Rooney broke the deadlock when he used his right knee to steer Juan Mata's dinked cross past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.

Rooney created United's second goal in the 15th minute by playing a one-two with Martial, who stroked a cool effort into the bottom-right corner.

Rashford made the game safe late on, running onto Michael Carrick's pass to score and then pouncing to lash home after Al Habsi embarrassed himself by completely miscuing an attempted clearance.

Rooney has now surpassed Charlton, 79, as the leading scorer for both United and England.

United, meanwhile, have won eight successive games in all competitions for the first time since 2009.

"I am happy because it was a professional job from minute one," said United manager Jose Mourinho, whose side host Hull City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

"Bobby Charlton is Bobby Charlton, but to have Wayne as the top scorer in such a big club is great for him."

- Leicester comeback -

United join cross-town rivals Manchester City in round four after Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 5-0 victory at West Ham United on Friday.

Arsenal, FA Cup winners in 2014 and 2015, will look to progress later on Saturday when they visit second-tier Preston North End.

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored as London side Millwall, beaten FA Cup finalists in 2004, won 3-0 at home to top-tier Bournemouth, whose manager Eddie Howe made 11 changes.

West Brom, riding high in eighth place in the Premier League, lost 2-1 at home to Championship promotion-chasers Derby County, with Tom Ince netting a 54th-minute winner.

Portuguese winger Helder Costa, on loan from Benfica, and Matt Doherty scored in each half as Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Stoke.

Southampton face a replay against second-tier opposition after Steven Naismith scored in the 92nd minute to earn Norwich City a 2-2 draw.

Ahmed Musa scored twice in five minutes as misfiring Premier League champions Leicester City -- currently 15th in the top flight -- came from behind to win 2-1 at Everton, who had gone ahead through Romelu Lukaku.

Marco Silva won the battle of the new Premier League managers, late goals by Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon giving Hull City a 2-0 victory over Paul Clement's Swansea City.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was frustrated on his return to former club Bolton Wanderers as the League One team held the south London side to a 0-0 draw.

Watford beat Burton Albion 2-0, while the all-Premier League tie between Sunderland and Burnley finished goalless.

There was no fairytale for seventh-tier Stourbridge, the lowest-ranked team in the competition, who lost 2-1 at Wycombe Wanderers of League Two.