The FA Cup final between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will be played behind closed doors at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night. For Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta, it will be a golden chance to get their hands on a trophy for the first time as managers. Chelsea will welcome N'Golo Kante back from a hamstring injury that kept the French midfielder out for the last six games. Brazilian Willian is also fit again for what could be his final game for the club. For Arsenal, it will be an apoortunity to end the season on a high after what's been a difficult year. Despite an upturn since Arteta's appointment in December, eighth place in the Premier League was the Londoners worst league finish in 15 years.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final be played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final will be played on August 1, Saturday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final be played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final begin?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final will be broadcast live on the Sony Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)