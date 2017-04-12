 
Explosion Near Borussia Dortmund Team Bus, 1 Injured: Police

Updated: 12 April 2017 00:35 IST

Borussia Dortmund were scheduled to take on AS Monaco FC in the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday evening.

Police patrol outside the stadium after Borussia Dortmund's bus was damaged due to an explosion. © AFP

Dortmund:

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to Tuesday's Champions League home game against Monaco, police confirmed. "The bus set off" from the team's hotel to the stadium when "three explosive charges have detonated," said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann. German daily Bild report Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital.

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Monaco on Tuesday was later called off after three explosions hit the Dortmund team bus on the way to the match, the club has confirmed.

Dortmund say the match will now be played on Wednesday at 1845 local time (1645 GMT).

Topics : Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco FC Football
Highlights
  • Borussia Dortmund is a German football club
  • They were due to play AS Monaco FC in the Champions League
  • The match has been postponed to Wednesday
