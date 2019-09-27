 
Premier League, Everton vs Manchester City: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 September 2019 18:57 IST

Premier League: Manchester City are 2nd on the points table with 13 points, while Everton are struggling at the 14th spot with seven points from six games.

Premier League: Manchester City's last match in the league was an 8-0 drubbing of Watford

Defending champions Manchester City will be looking to continue their imperious form into their Premier League match against Everton as they look to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool. Since their shock defeat to Norwich earlier this month, City have picked up three wins in a row, including an 8-0 thrashing of Watford in their last league match. The champions currently sit five points adrift of the top of the table and will be wary of dropping behind any further.

Everton will be hoping to put their season back on track after back to back defeats in the league against Sheffield United and Bournemouth. They are currently sitting on the 14th spot in the league with seven points from six matches.

When is the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on September 27, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool.

What time does the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

