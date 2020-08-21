Inter Milan's progress to a first European final in a decade will not be cherished unless they beat Sevilla to win the Europa League on Saturday, coach Antonio Conte has warned his players. The Italian giants have not won any silverware for nine years, but have made big strides in Conte's first season in charge to close to within one point of perennial champions Juventus at the top of Serie A and sweep aside Getafe, Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk since the Europa League's return earlier this month in northern Germany. "No one wants it like we do," is how Sevilla's renowned sporting director Monchi explains how a club with modest resources is preparing for a sixth Europa League final in 14 years against Inter Milan. The Spaniards have won the previous five, making them the most successful side in the history of European football's second most coveted trophy.

When is the Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match?

The Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match will be played on Saturday, August 22.

Where will the Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match be played?

The Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match will take place behind closed doors at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

What time does the Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 12:30am (Saturday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match?

The Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match?

Promoted

The live streaming of Sevilla vs Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)