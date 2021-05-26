A group of Manchester United fans were attacked outside a bar on Tuesday night in Poland's Gdansk, where the team is set to face Villareal in the final of the Europa League. In a video shared on Twitter, a group of people - dressed predominantly in dark colours - is seen chanting and running from a bar in the city. Upon a closer look, chairs and tables can be seen overturned. The mayor of Gdansk condemned the attack and said police is looking into the incident.

Watch the video here:

Pewne osoby ze kibicowskiego (celowo nie uyem sowa "kibice") Lechii Gdask, postanowiy zaatakowa restauracj, w ktrej siedzieli kibice Manchesteru United. Brak sw. #UEL #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/pzVvJ4ysDI - Footbreak (@footbreak_yt) May 25, 2021

"Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city," Manchester United said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Last night there was a hooligan attack on fans of teams that came to the Europa League final in our city," Gdansk mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz said in a statement on Facebook.

"Gdansk is an open city, the city of solidarity, where there is no place for any kind of violence," she added.

She also added that she is in touch with the police, who are looking into the attack.

Manchester United, who finished second in the league, will be looking to seal their second Europa League trophy, but will most likely be without their captain Harry Maguire.

Villareal, on the other hand, are chasing European glory for the first time in their history.