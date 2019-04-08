 
Watch: PSG Star Involved In Arguably The Worst Miss In History Of Football

Updated: 08 April 2019 10:51 IST

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting produced a howler in front of goal that will arguably go down as the worst miss of all-time.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting somehow succeeded in turning a net-bound Christopher Nkunku shot onto the post. © AFP

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be a name etched in the memories of Paris Saint-Germain and football fans for a long, long time -- for all the wrong reasons. PSG were on the brink of sealing their sixth French Ligue 1 title in seven seasons but what transpired in the match against Strasbourg in the French capital will be hard to forget. Choupo-Moting might have given PSG an early lead but later in the first half, the former Stoke City player somehow succeeded in turning a net-bound Christopher Nkunku shot onto the post while standing on the goal-line.

Choupo-Moting's howler will go down as arguably the worst miss of all-time.

Here is a clip of Choupo-Moting's horror miss at home against Strasbourg:

"I wondered if I was offside and it all happened very fast. I touched the ball, it hit the post and, well, it's a real shame because the ball was going in," Choupo-Moting told Canal+.

"Sorry about that."

Fresh from winning the League Cup last weekend, Strasbourg had equalised prior to Choupo-Moting's howler when Nuno Da Costa turned in a Lionel Carole cross, and they found themselves 2-1 up in the 38th minute when Anthony Goncalves lashed home from 22 yards.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench on the hour mark but it was another PSG substitute who made it 2-2 with eight minutes remaining. Julian Draxler sent in a corner from the right and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer headed home.

However, having drawn at home to PSG back in December, mid-table Strasbourg then held on for a point.

Cameroon international Choupo-Moting started with Mbappe rested and Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani all unfit -- the latter watched from the stands sporting a beret.

(With AFP Inputs)

