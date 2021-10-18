During Vitesse Arnhem's win over NEC Nijmegen, a stand collapsed as fans celebrated their team's win in the Dutch football league clash. Miraculously, no injuries were reported during the incident. And despite the stand collapsing Vitesse fans continued to celebrate. The lower section suddenly split into two during the live telecast of the match, as fans jumped aggressively up and down in unison. The full 90 minutes had been played by then and Vitesse won the game 1-0 to register a massive win.

The reporters who were at the ground watched in horror as they reported live about the incident in the stands.

"There are no injuries to my knowledge. "I'm speechless. There are all sorts of things that go through your mind," Nijmegen president Wilco van Schaik told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

City major Hubert Bruls said he was "very shocked by what happened" while watching it live from inside the stadium.

"Fortunately, as far as I know, no one has been injured. I want an investigation to be carried out as quickly as possible," he said.

The match witnessed a tight finish with only one goal scored.

Vitesse's Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the priceless goal in the 16th minute. NEC couldn't find the back of the net despite enjoying 56 per cent possession of the ball.

The visitors looked much more aggressive as they registered 15 shots, with six of those on target.

Promoted

After the win, Vitesse are placed insixth spot while NEC are 11th in the Eredivisie points table.

(With AFP inputs)