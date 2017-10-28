England vs Spain, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Final Live: Brewster Draws 1 Back For ENG, Spain Still Lead 2-1

FIFA U-17 World Cup Final Live: It will be a battle between potential future stars of EPL and La Liga.

When England and Spain clash in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final, it will be a battle between potential future stars of the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga, the two most watched leagues in India. From Premier League leaders Manchester City to La Liga counterparts FC Barcelona, the expected full house at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be witness to 17-year olds from these clubs and other top names strutting their stuff on the pitch. City's attacking midfielder Phil Foden and Barcelona's Abel Ruiz, who is also Spain U-17 team's captain, are prime examples.

Catch Live Updates of the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between England and Spain here.

20:51 IST: HALF-TIME: Spain lead 2-1 against England

Remember the name: Sergio Gomez



He's got two in the first half for Spain in #FIFAU17WC Final pic.twitter.com/pF1VqRrxaT — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2017

20:45 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Rhian Brewster does the job for England. England 1-2 Spain.

20:13 IST: Chance for England. Brillaint hit by Callum Hudson - Odoi but the ball hits the goal post.

20:40 IST: Chance for England to make it 1-2. Header and the ball goes off-target.

Packed house in Kolkata for #FIFAU17WC Final!



Thank you for creating a wonderful atmosphere, India pic.twitter.com/QBERFyxCGd — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2017

20:32 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!! Sergio Gomez scores again as Spain take 2-0 lead against England

20:27 IST: England try a shot on the goal but it is off-target.

20:21 IST: Great chance for Spain to make it 2-0. Mohamed Moukhliss almost covered the area but fails to convert it in a goal. Brilliant work from England goalkeeper.

20:20 IST: Free kick for England.

20:16 IST: SAVE! Great work from England goalkeeper. He pulls off a brilliant save.

20:10 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sergio Gomez scores as Spain take 1-0 lead against England

20:07 IST: Stunning display from England goalkeeper. Spain try a shot on goal but the England keeper keeps his calm and does a good save.

20:03 IST: England try a shot on goal but the ball goes off the target.

20:02 IST: Brilliant start from the England players. Good defence by Spaniards.

20:01 IST: It's time for kick off. Whistle. And, here we go...

20:00 IST: Spain coach Santiago Denia is seen giving his players a final pep talk.

19:58 IST: Both team's players are shaking hands before the kick off. A loud cheer from the crowd.

19:56 IST: Both teams are making their way to the middle. It's time for national anthems. Electric atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium.

19:53 IST: Can he do the same today?

19:30 IST: 30 minutes to the final

30 MINUTES TO THE FINAL!

The climax to the #FIFAU17WC India 2017 is nearly upon us!

https://t.co/B5CfxKr0mc pic.twitter.com/MzPhvMeHvD — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2017

19:22 IST: Kolkata all set to host the final showdown.

It's going to be an exciting evening in Kolkata, as the #FIFAU17WC comes to a conclusion!

https://t.co/zTjtELv0Sv pic.twitter.com/j4c6abxdD5 — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2017

19:20 IST: Here's how England football legend Wayne Rooney wished the U-17 team.

Good luck to @England U17's in the #FIFAU17WC final today. Make history lads — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 28, 2017

19:08 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates of the FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between England and Spain.

Ruiz is Spain's top scorer with six goals and his double against Mali was the key in securing Spain's place in the final. The Barca prodigy is direct in his approach and uses a lot of intelligence to move into scoring areas and also goes behind defences. All in all, it should be a treat for the spectators as well as good study material for the present scouts at the stadium.