World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium Live Football Score: Belgium Dominate England, 0-0 At Halftime

England captain Harry Kane was left on the bench as Gareth Southgate and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez made sweeping changes with qualification for the World Cup last 16 already secured. Only goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Ruben Loftus-Cheek kept their places from the England side that thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday, with Kane not given the opportunity to bolster his lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Martinez made nine changes, with Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne among those left out. The sides are tied on goal difference and goals scored at the top of Group G, with England leading the section by virtue of a marginally better fair-play record. ( Live Score: England vs Belgium )

The pre-match build-up has been dominated by questions over whether it would be beneficial to finish second in the group and avoid the top half of the draw, packed with heavyweights Brazil, France, Argentina, Uruguay and Portugal, until a potential final. The group winners will face Japan in the last 16, with the runners-up meeting Colombia. Southgate said winning in Kaliningrad was his priority to keep England's momentum going into the knockout phase but that is not reflected in his team selection.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, England vs Belgium Group G match, straight from Kaliningrad Stadium

00:17 IST: England 0-0 Belgium at half-time.

00:15 IST: England get their fourth corner of the first-half. Alexander-Arnold curls the ball in and it is cleared away by the Belgian defence.

00:10 IST: Five minutes of play left in the first-half. Neither of the teams have proved too dangerous for each other.

00:04 IST: England get a corner. Alexander-Arnold curls the ball and is headed wide of target by Loftus-Cheek.

23:57 IST: 26th minute -- Belgium get a corner. Thorgan Hazrad curls the ball in. Fellaini receives the ball on his chest, turns and shoots but the shot is blocked by a English defender.

23:49 IST: 19th minute -- Rose after intercepting Januzaj, makes a run with the ball and is brought down by Tielemans, who is booked. England get a free-kick. Alexander-Arnold takes it and the ball is cleared away without hassle.

23:45 IST: 15th minute -- Vardy makes a run down the right flank, finds Rashord as he passes the ball down to the edge of the box, where Courtois intercepts him and takes control of the situation.

23:40 IST: Ten minutes are up -- Both teams have got chances to score but the finishing is not on point.

23:36 IST: 6th minute -- Early chance for Belgium. Tielemans, just right of centre, shoots at the goal, the dipping ball was palmed away by the England keeper Pickford.

23:32 IST: A very uncertain start by Thorgan Hazard as he plays a blind pass back down the Belgian left. Vardy lurking around, gets hold of the ball and was looking for Rashfor in the box. A low cross is kicked away by Courtois.

23:30 IST: KICK-OFF! The Group G England vs Belgium match starts at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

23:24 IST: Both teams are walking out in the middle for the pre-match rituals.

23:15 IST: We are minutes away from the start of play. Stay tuned.

23:05 IST: Here are the team formations.

Team news for the final round of fixtures in Group G...#ENGBEL #PANTUN pic.twitter.com/c4TyOKVN0E — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018

22:35 IST: The starting XI for England and Belgium have been announced. Captain Harry Kane not part of the starting line up.

The final two matches of the group stage are soon upon us...



Here are the teams for #ENGBEL!#ENG #BEL pic.twitter.com/rvom0sQ4Ru — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018

22:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between England and Belgium

Against Panama, Kane went on to score a hat-trick as England scored six. But again, they conceded a goal, the first for debutants Panama. So while both the sides look good in attack, there are gaps in the defence, which could be exploited, be it on Thursday or later in the knockout stages. Both teams would like to iron out these glitches before they get into the really serious business against much stronger sides.