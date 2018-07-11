 
England Footballer Kyle Walker Makes Touching Gesture Towards Thai Footballers Rescued From Cave

Updated: 11 July 2018 17:35 IST

England are due to take on Croatia in the second semi-final against Croatia in Moscow.

England FIFA World Cup 2018 team right-back Kyle Walker made a heart-touching gesture. © Twitter

England FIFA World Cup 2018 team right-back Kyle Walker made a heart-touching gesture for all the Thai footballers and their coach, who were rescued from the cave on Tuesday after being trapped for more than two weeks deep inside a flooded cave. The rescue brought a successful end to a perilous mission that had gripped the world. Walker, post the success of the mission, took to social media said: "Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England." England are due to take on Croatia in the second World Cup semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe," the Thai Navy SEAL unit earlier said on its official Facebook page.

The "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach got trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai after soccer practice and a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

British divers found the 13, hungry and huddled in darkness on a muddy bank in a partly flooded chamber several kilometres inside the complex, on Monday last week.

After pondering for days how to get the 13 out, a rescue operation was launched on Sunday when four of the boys were brought out, tethered to rescue divers.

Another four were rescued on Monday and the last four boys and the coach were brought out on Tuesday.

