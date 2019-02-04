 
"It's A Bad Dream": Emiliano Sala's Father Says After Plane Recovered

Updated: 04 February 2019 08:27 IST

Emiliano Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City.

Emiliano Sala was travelling from France to Cardiff City when the incident happened. © AFP/File Photo

Argentine football star Emiliano Sala's father Sunday was awakened from a sound sleep to learn that the plane in which his son was killed, has been found. "I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," Horacio Sala said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso. He was the only one to stay behind in Argentina when the family rushed to Nantes, France to try to help with the search. "I talk to them every day. But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.

Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro ($19.3 million) move.

Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a crowd funding page that raised over 300,000 euros ($343,000) to look for the wreck.

Topics : Cardiff City Football
