East Bengal vs NorthEast United IFA Shield LIVE Streaming: East Bengal face NorthEast United in the second semi-final of the IFA Shield, with a place in the final up for grabs. Both East Bengal and NorthEast United finished second in their respective groups, and were then drawn against each other. East Bengal, the record champions of the IFA Shield, are aiming to set up a Kolkata derby final, after Mohun Bagan beat Punjab FC in the first semi. Two-time Durand Cup champions NorthEast United have become regulars in the final stages of knockout competitions in recent years, and the Highlanders now have the chance to reach the IFA Shield final for the very first time.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming, IFA Shield Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final take place?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final will take place on Monday, October 5 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final be held?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final will be held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final start?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'