East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, IFA Shield: East Bengal have taken a five-goal lead against NorthEast United in the IFA Shield 2026 semi-final in Kolkata on Monday, with striker David Hmar Lalhlansanga bagging a hattrick. East Bengal are leading NorthEast United 7-2 after 90 minutes in the second half. NorthEast United took the lead in the second minute of the match, as Alaaeddine Ajaraie capitalised on poor communication by the East Bengal backline. However, David Hmar equalised in the 12th minute with a brilliant header, seconds after NEUFC missed a big chance. Rohit Kumar scored a header to give East Bengal the lead, while Chris Ikonomidis added a third in the first half. David Hmar then scored seconds into the second half, and completed his hattrick with a brilliant chipped goal in the 56th minute. Ajaraie scored his and NEUFC's second in the 84th minute, but East Bengal's new signing Ake Loba scored on his debut just moments later to make it six.
With arch-rivals Mohun Bagan already through to the final, record champions East Bengal are aiming to set up a Kolkata derby summit clash for the second year in a row. On the other hand, NorthEast United are looking to reach the IFA Shield final for the first time now.
Here are the LIVE Updates from East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final, straight from Kolkata:
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Another big chance! Huge save!
Nearly the eighth goal for East Bengal! Cross from the right wing, Lukasz Zwolinski just had to tap it in but a phenomenal save made by Gurmeet in the NorthEast United goal.
90 4' EBFC 7-2 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! Seventh heaven for East Bengal!
GOOOOAAAALLLL! No. 7! Polish striker Lukasz Zwolinski slams in the seventh goal for his side. Pass from the right side, dummy in the midfield, the ball goes through to Lukasz, who slots it in! Hint of offside, but the linesman's flag stays down.
90' EBFC 7-2 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! 6 for East Bengal!
GOOAAAALLLL! Ake Loba scores on debut! Lovely cross from the right wing by Bassim Rashid, Ake Loba with a brilliant first-time finish into the net. Sixth goal of the day for East Bengal!
85' EBFC 6-2 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! NEUFC get another
GOOOAALLL! Second one of the day for Alaaeddine Ajaraie! Cross swung in from the right by Rabeeh, Ajaraie's header hits the post, NorthEast shoot on the rebound, poor deflection by Lachenpa, and it falls for Ajaraie again, who taps it into an empty net.
83' EBFC 5-2 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Chances for NEUFC
NorthEast United are looking to threaten the East Bengal box with some dangerous crosses from the left. They test East Bengal keeper Phurba Lachenpa with a header, but it's called offside.
NEUFC then win a free-kick right on the edge of the box. Ajaraie takes, but it goes over after a defelection.
82' EBFC 5-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: NorthEast United struggling
NorthEast United have held the ball and tried to come forward a few times, but they've been unable to put together a good attacking chance. East Bengal have totally outclassed the Highlanders today.
77' EBFC 5-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Substitutions
Ivorian forward Ake Loba makes his debut for East Bengal. He has played previously in Mexico's Liga MX and USA's Major League Soccer. Rohit Danu comes on for Ikonomidis, who has had a brilliant game.
61' EBFC 5-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! East Bengal make it 5! David hattrick!
GOOOAAALLLLL! Hattrick for David Hmar! Cross from the right by Ikonomidis, brought down in the box by David, and he chips it over the goalkeeper and scores. The ball kisses the underside of the crossbar and goes in. Lovely finish.
56' EBFC 5-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Second half starts! GOAL!
GOOOOAAALLLL! East Bengal begin the second half with a bang! PV Vishnu drives away from the defender on the left wing, puts in a low cross for David Hmar, who taps it in for his second of the game!
East Bengal lead by three goals, and a place in the IFA Shield final looks all but certain.
46' EBFC 4-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: HALF TIME!
Half time in Kolkata! Brilliant comeback by East Bengal. They went a goal down in just the second minute as Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored. But they've fought back in style. David Hmar bagged the equaliser, Rohit Kumar scored the second and Chris Ikonomidis made it three on the stroke of half time.
HT | EBFC 3-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! East Bengal slam third!
GOOOOAAAAALLLL! East Bengal bag a third! Chris Ikonomidis with the goal! Disarray at the back for NorthEast United, they fail to stop the throughball, Ikonomidis is clean through. Goalkeeper Gurmeet charges out, Ikonomidis coolly curls it round him and scores at the near post!
45' EBFC 3-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Cheeky build-up by the hosts
Dani Ramirez at the heart of yet another innovative move by East Bengal, who look to play through the NorthEast defence with a few one-touch passes. PV Vishnu goes through on goal, but NorthEast manage to recover and defend the chance.
Moments later, NEUFC come on the attack. Abdul Rabeeh looks to drive forward, but he's brought down by East Bengal's captain for the day, Jeakson Singh. Jeakson is shown a yellow card.
42' EBFC 2-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: East Bengal dominating
East Bengal's midfield and attack are controlling proceedings. Ajaraie's early goal seems a long, long time ago now. Ikonomidis and Ramirez are oozing class on the ball, and the pace of David Hmar and PV Vishnu is making life difficult for the NorthEast defenders.
33' EBFC 2-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Goalline clearance!
Brilliant build-up by East Bengal, and so close to a third goal! David Hmar comes down the left, finds Dani Ramirez who dribbles past two or three defenders and looks to chip it over the keeper. He beats the goalkeeper, but NEUFC manage to clear it off the line!
Seconds later, David goes down in the box under a challenge, but the referee does not award a penalty!
28' EBFC 2-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! East Bengal in front!
GOOOOAAAAALLLL! The goalfest continues in Kolkata! Brilliant cross from the left, Rohit Kumar rises above the NorthEast defence and slams in the header! From 0-1 down, East Bengal are now 2-1 up!
23' EBFC 2-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: NEUFC deny East Bengal
PV Vishnu and David Hmar burst on the counter-attack. Vishnu finds David, who looks to find Vishnu back in the box, but NorthEast United manage to clear it away!
22' EBFC 1-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! East Bengal equalise!
GOOOAAAALLLL! NorthEast United miss a big chance on one end, East Bengal come on the counter-attack and score to make it 1-1! Cross from Chris Ikonomidis on the right, brilliant header by David Hmar, and it goes over the keeper.
The hosts are level! Frantic start to the game.
12' EBFC 1-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Yellow card!
NorthEast United have dominated the early minutes but now East Bengal are looking to gather momentum on the ball. PV Vishnu looks to drive through the midfield, but NEUFC's Redeem Tlang brings him down! He is booked.
10' EBFC 0-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: GOAL! NorthEast United lead!
GOOOAAAALLLLL! What a start for NorthEast United! Poor communication between the East Bengal defenders after a long ball ball by NEUFC. Pass across to Alaaeddine Ajaraie in the box, who slams it in!
It's Ajaraie's 50th goal for NorthEast United!
2' EBFC 0-1 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: KICKOFF!
We are live! The second semi-final of the IFA Shield 2026 is underway in Kolkata. East Bengal in their classic red and gold; NorthEast United wearing white jerseys with black shorts. Here we go!
1' EBFC 0-0 NEUFC
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Match about to begin!
The players are out on the pitch at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Time for the national anthem. A good crowd has gathered at the stadium to watch the home team in action. Live action shortly, stay tuned.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Key players missing
Both East Bengal and NorthEast United are without a few key players, who are involved with the Indian national team for their friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay. East Bengal are without the likes of Anwar Ali, Edmund Lalrindika and Prabhsukhan Gill, while NEUFC are doing without star midfielder Macarton Nickson.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: NorthEast United starting XI
Here's the NorthEast United starting XI that will take on East Bengal in the IFA Shield semi-final:
Juan Pedro Benali names his XI for the #IFAShield semi-final Watch #EBFCNEUFC LIVE on @FanCode #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/8WjnknZAOR— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 5, 2026
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: East Bengal starting XI
Here's the East Bengal starting XI that will take on NorthEast United in the IFA Shield semi-final:
Our Red & Golds facing the Highlanders in the semi-final today Kishore Bharati Krirangan 5 PM Live on @FanCode #JoyEastBengal #IFAShield https://t.co/mG9ynEd9Yu— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 5, 2026
East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: IFA Shield semi-final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IFA Shield 2026 semi-final between East Bengal and NorthEast United! We are at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today for the highly-awaited match.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the game!