East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, IFA Shield: East Bengal have taken a five-goal lead against NorthEast United in the IFA Shield 2026 semi-final in Kolkata on Monday, with striker David Hmar Lalhlansanga bagging a hattrick. East Bengal are leading NorthEast United 7-2 after 90 minutes in the second half. NorthEast United took the lead in the second minute of the match, as Alaaeddine Ajaraie capitalised on poor communication by the East Bengal backline. However, David Hmar equalised in the 12th minute with a brilliant header, seconds after NEUFC missed a big chance. Rohit Kumar scored a header to give East Bengal the lead, while Chris Ikonomidis added a third in the first half. David Hmar then scored seconds into the second half, and completed his hattrick with a brilliant chipped goal in the 56th minute. Ajaraie scored his and NEUFC's second in the 84th minute, but East Bengal's new signing Ake Loba scored on his debut just moments later to make it six.

With arch-rivals Mohun Bagan already through to the final, record champions East Bengal are aiming to set up a Kolkata derby summit clash for the second year in a row. On the other hand, NorthEast United are looking to reach the IFA Shield final for the first time now.

Here are the LIVE Updates from East Bengal vs NorthEast United, IFA Shield semi-final, straight from Kolkata: