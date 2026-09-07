East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Calcutta Football League Live Telecast: East Bengal will take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan once again on Monday. Mohun Bagan have included several first-team players in their squad, while East Bengal are fielding their reserve team, which includes several talented players. Both sides have already secured a place in the Super Six stage from Group A of the Calcutta Football League.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will take place on September 7 (Monday).

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match be held?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will be held at Barasat Stadium.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will not be aired live on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will be streamed live on the No. 10 Sports app.

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