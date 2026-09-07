East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, Calcutta Football League: Mohun Bagan are leading 1-0 against East Bengal at half-time of their Kolkata derby clash in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division. Manvir Singh scored in the 39th minute with a left-footed strike, and the goal was let in after some poor positioning by East Bengal goalkeeper Gourab Shaw. This is the third meeting between the two sides in a matter of weeks. The arch-rivals faced off twice in the recent Durand Cup 2026, with Mohun Bagan winning in the group stage, but East Bengal getting their revenge in the final to win the tournament. In the 2026-27 CFL, both sides are through to the Super Six round, but East Bengal have the chance to top their group with a victory today. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan are aiming to hand East Bengal their first defeat of the ongoing CFL campaign.
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, CFL Premier Division 2026-27:
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: HALF TIME!
HALF TIME! Mohun Bagan head into the break with a 1-0 lead over East Bengal. Thier first-team players would've hoped to have scored more, and East Bengal's reserve players defended very well. But Manvir Singh pounced on an error in the 39th minute to fire Bagan into the lead.
45 more minutes of action to come, stay tuned!
HT | EBFC 0-1 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: 3 minutes added on
Three minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Mohun Bagan create another chance from a corner, but Subhasish Bose's header is straight at Gourab Shaw.
45' EBFC 0-1 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: GOAL! Mohun Bagan take lead!
GOOOAAALLLL! Manvir Singh strikes for Mohun Bagan! A long ball towards Manvir Singh, who brings the ball under control and then fires a shot from the edge of the box. East Bengal goalkeeper Gourab Shaw had come well out of his line, but he fails to recover on time, and he lets in the goal at his near post. Very poor positioning!
39' EBFC 0-1 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Yellow card!
East Bengal midfielder Chaku Mandi has been shown a yellow card for the referee. It was a late challenge on Mehtab Singh, and the caution seems justified. However, Mohun Bagan fail to take advantage from the resulting set-piece.
34' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: 30 minutes done
We're half an hour into the CFL Kolkata derby, and it is still goalless. East Bengal's reserve players have defended grittily against a stronger Mohun Bagan side. Mohun Bagan are yet to create a clear-cut chance or truly test East Bengal's reserve goalkeeper Gourab Shaw.
30' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Mohun Bagan dominating possession
20 minutes gone, and Mohun Bagan have enjoyed 62% possession. The likes of Kiyan Nassiri and Manvir Singh have tried to enter the box, but so far, East Bengal's reserve defenders have managed to thwart any danger.
21' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: East Bengal reserves holding their own
We are well into the first half, but East Bengal's reserve players are yet to concede a goal up against Mohun Bagan's first team players. They've created a couple of chances too, but Mohun Bagan have dominated the ball.
18' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Free-kick chance for East Bengal!
East Bengal win a free-kick in a great position, just outside the box on the left. Bijay Murmu takes it, and it's a curler, but it goes just wide of the goal. First good chance for East Bengal.
8' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Early chances for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan are on the attack early! Sayan looks to cut in from the left, but East Bengal defend well. Moments later, it's a cross from the right wing by Mohun Bagan, an attacker in the box rises, but is unable to connect well with the header.
6' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: KICKOFF!
We are live! The CFL Kolkata derby is underway in Barasat. East Bengal in their classic red and gold; Mohun Bagan in their white away kit. A good crowd here at the Barasat Stadium.
1' EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Match about to begin!
The players are out on the field, and the CFL Premier Divison match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is about to begin!
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: The historic Durand Cup win
East Bengal enter today's derby on a huge high. They defeated Mohun Bagan 4-1 in the recent Durand Cup 2026 final, equalling Mohun Bagan's record of 17 Durand titles. Edmund Lalrindika scored a sensational hattrick!
Today, East Bengal's reserve team will face a very tough challenge up against a lot of Mohun Bagan's first team regulars.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Super Six stage to follow
This is the final match of the CFL Premier Divison 2026-27 group stage. After this, the top three teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will face off in a round-robin Super Six stage, the winner of which will be the CFL champion. Bhawanipore, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have qualified from Group 1, while Coal India SPA, Mohammedan and United SC have qualified from Group 2.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: East Bengal eyeing top spot
Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are through to the Super Six stage of the CFL 2026-27, but the latter have a great chance to top Group 1 and do so by being invincible. If East Bengal win or even draw, they will leapfrog Bhawanipore to take first position.
Mohun Bagan are guaranteed to finish third, no matter the result.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Can Mohun Bagan avenge Durand Cup defeat?
While this CFL group game may not be of the same magnitude as the Durand Cup final, Mohun Bagan's intent to win is clear. Almost their entire starting XI is full of first team players, right from captain Subhasish Bose in defence, to Apuia and Sahal Abdul Samad in midfield, to Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri in attack.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Mohun Bagan starting XI
Here's the Mohun Bagan starting XI to take on East Bengal:
Only one target:#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan # pic.twitter.com/m9aSz44vz8— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) September 7, 2026
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: East Bengal starting
Here's the East Bengal starting XI to take on Mohun Bagan:
All set for the #CFL derby— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) September 7, 2026
Barasat Stadium
5 PM
Live on No. 10 Sports#JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/OmHVY6OXFn
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Kolkata derby in CFL!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Divison match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. It's another edition of the Kolkata derby, this time in the final game of the CFL Group 1.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!