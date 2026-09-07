HALF TIME! Mohun Bagan head into the break with a 1-0 lead over East Bengal. Thier first-team players would've hoped to have scored more, and East Bengal's reserve players defended very well. But Manvir Singh pounced on an error in the 39th minute to fire Bagan into the lead.

45 more minutes of action to come, stay tuned!

HT | EBFC 0-1 MBSG