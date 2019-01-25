Documentary On East Bengal Football Club To Mark Its Centenary Celebrations

East Bengal, one of the popular football clubs in the country, will turn 100 on August 1, 2020. Keeping the path-breaking journey in view, film director Goutam Ghose is making a documentary that emphasises on the social contribution of the club that also played a major role in fighting the parochial outlook of the society. Post-partition, East Bengal primarily served as a ray of hope for the refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The club's biggest rival, over the years, has been Mohun Bagan FC, which also has a popular fan following among football lovers around the country.

East Bengal has won several titles and its memorable tour of Europe in 1953 will serve as a highlight in the documentary. Over the years, East Bengal hasn't only become a popular entity in India, but has snowballed as a leading football club in Asia as well.

As of now, East Bengal is competing in the I-League, India's 1st division football league. Currently placed at No.4 in the points table, it is two notches above Mohun Bagan, which is at No.6. The two footballing titans will clash in the high-voltage derby on January 27.