 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Diego Maradona To Coach Second-Division Side Dorados In Mexico

Updated: 07 September 2018 10:17 IST

Diego Maradona's career has included stints coaching the Argentine national team and a series of clubs around the world.

Diego Maradona To Coach Second-Division Side Dorados In Mexico
Dorados managed to convince Diego Maradona to sign up for a spell in Mexico. © AFP

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been hired to coach Mexican second-division football club Dorados, the team announced on Thursday, the retired great's latest foray into managing. Maradona's colorful career has included stints coaching the Argentine national team and a series of clubs around the world, and he had just started a job as president of Belarus side Dinamo Brest in July. But after parting ways with coach Francisco Ramirez Gamez, Dorados managed to convince Maradona to sign up for a spell in Mexico.

"Dorados of Sinaloa is pleased to announce Diego Armando Maradona is the new manager of the 'Big Fish,'" the club said in a statement.

"Considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, Diego was known in his playing career for leading teams with guts and fight to carry them to successes that few believed possible," it said.

The club wants Maradona, 57, to stay for the remainder of the 2018 season and all of next season, Dorados president Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza told ESPN.

"In my conversations with him he's been very excited to come coach here. Honestly, it was easier to convince him than I thought," he said.

The club first confirmed rumors of Maradona's hiring with a brief video posted online.

"Diego, welcome to the Big Fish!" said a message accompanying the video.

Dorados are currently in 13th place in their 15-team league.

Located on Mexico's Pacific coast, Sinaloa is home to several famous beach resorts and the drug cartel of the same name, founded by jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Maradona himself is no stranger to drugs.

He was hit with two doping bans as a player, and has publicly battled with drug addiction, alcoholism and obesity.

Mexico was the scene of his greatest triumph: leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.

Two moments during that tournament neatly summed up what made him both controversial and great.

The first was his infamous "hand of God" goal in Argentina's quarter-final against England, in which he punched the ball into the net for an ill-gotten point.

The second, four minutes later, was a breathtaking dash in which he single-handedly beat the entire English defense to slot in what would go on to be voted "the goal of the century."

But Maradona has sometimes had a touchy relationship with Mexico.

He infuriated Mexicans in June when he said the country did not deserve to host the 2026 World Cup, which it was awarded along with the United States and Canada.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Diego Maradona Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Diego Maradona appointed coach of Mexican club Dorados
  • Maradona had previously coached the Argentine national team
  • Dorados is a second-division football club in Mexico
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: From Diego Maradona
World Cup 2018: From Diego Maradona's Antics To Neymar's Theatrics - Five World Cup Moments
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Apologises Over Colombia-England Referee Slur
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Apologises Over Colombia-England Referee Slur
World Cup 2018: FIFA Condemns Diego Maradona Comments About England-Colombia Referee
World Cup 2018: FIFA Condemns Diego Maradona Comments About England-Colombia Referee
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Offers To Coach Argentina For Free
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Offers To Coach Argentina For Free
Diego Maradona Slams Argentina, Says Team Had No Clue On How To Attack France
Diego Maradona Slams Argentina, Says Team Had No Clue On How To Attack France
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.