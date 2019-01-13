Diego Maradona Recovering At Home After Surgery

Diego Maradona was the chief architect behind Argentina's 1986 World Cup victory. © AFP
Diego Maradona has been discharged from a Buenos Aires clinic to convalesce at home after surgery for a gastric hemorrhage overnight, his lawyer Matias Morla said on Sunday. The Argentina legend, now 58, was discovered to have minor stomach bleeding during a medical last week.
Topics : Diego Maradona Argentina Football
