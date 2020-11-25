Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at 60 in Argentina on Wednesday. "My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you..," Ganguly tweeted. Renowned as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

In 2000, world football authority FIFA ran an online Player of the Century poll. Maradona gained 54 percent of the vote, Pele was second with 18 percent. FIFA declared them joint winners.

Maradona married his long-time girlfriend Claudia Villafane in 1984. They had two daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, and divorced in 2004.

He also had a son, Diego Junior, born in Naples in 1986, although he only acknowledged paternity in 2004.

With inputs from AFP