Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died aged 60 on Wednesday, sending the sports fraternity into a state of mourning. Maradona was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing a surgery for removing a blot clot in his brain. He died due to a heart attack, his spokesman told news agency AFP. Argentine Football Association (AFA) tweeted to express their sorrow. "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," wrote AFA on Twitter.

La Asociacin del Ftbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su ms profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estars en nuestros corazones pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

"Farewell Diego- an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP" Thomas Bach — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 25, 2020

"A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal. I will keep all the beautiful moments that I lived with him and would like to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP," wrote Lionel Messi.

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hoje despeo-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mgico inigualvel. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais ser preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca sers esquecido.pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," wrote Pele, the Brazilian football legend.

Que notcia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda h muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus d fora para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

"Privileged to have met him," wrote England's Harry Kane.

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

"I am very sad. I am nostalgic for what was a wonderful era," England legend Michel Platini told told French radio station RTL. "Diego left a mark on my life."

India footballer CK Vineeth tweeted out to play tributes to the legend.

A true great of the game.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest to ever grace our beautiful game.



Farewell, Diego pic.twitter.com/GrowTxX0Xp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2020

The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve.

Diego pic.twitter.com/40TTOIDNQ4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Forever in our hearts, wrote Indian Super League on their Twitter handle.

Forever in our



RIP Diego Maradona



@Argentina pic.twitter.com/kHiKmsKkwJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2020

Maradona is regarded, alongside Brazil's Pele, as one of the greatest football players of all time.