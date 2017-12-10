 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Diego Maradona Arrives In Kolkata Sans Fan Frenzy

Updated: 10 December 2017 22:58 IST

Diego Maradona was originally scheduled to visit Kolkata in September.

Diego Maradona Arrives In Kolkata Sans Fan Frenzy
Diego Maradona greets fans after reaching Kolkata. © PTI

Legendary Diego Maradona finally kept his date with the football-crazy Kolkata by arriving in the city for his three-day private trip, which was originally scheduled in September. Sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap, the Argentine superstar and his female companion landed past 7 pm via Dubai and headed straight to the hotel in New Town, Rajarhat. This is the 1986 World Cup winner's second visit to the city after December 2008, when thousands of fans gathered near airport and lined up the streets well past midnight to welcome their football icon.

But with his latest trip mired in postponements more than once and an air of uncertainty till the last minute, it was a low-key arrival for Maradona, as only handful journalists and some officials were seen at the airport and the hotel.

"It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic," Maradona said.

"India is a very passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a whole new generation of fans while continuing to spread the overwhelming love that I have for this beautiful game."

Originally scheduled to arrive on September 19, on the day of 'Mahalaya' to kickstart the auspicious Durga Puja festival, Maradona was to unveil his statue besides inaugurating a north Kolkata 'pandal'.

With Durga Puja over, Maradona's schedule has been altered a bit as he will now meet some cancer-afflicted patients at the same club and will also lay a foundation stone of his statue on Monday afternoon. He also has some sponsor committments towards the evening and will attend a gala dinner.

The much-hyped 'Dada versus Diego' exhibition involving Kolkata cricket icon Sourav Ganguly will now take place on December 12 on the outskirts of Barasat, about 35 kilometres from the city.

It is, however, not clear whether Maradona would play the full match after he underwent a shoulder surgery a few days back, while frequent change of dates would also mean many celebrities, who were originally slated to come, may give it a miss.

Topics : Argentina Diego Armando Maradona Franco Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Diego Maradona arrives in Kolkata
  • Maradona was scheduled to come in September
  • This is Maradona's second visit to Kolkata
Related Articles
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Diego Maradona Claims Daughters Stole Nearly $2 Million From Him
Diego Maradona Claims Daughters Stole Nearly $2 Million From Him
Diego Maradona's Match Against Sourav Ganguly To Be Held On October 9
Diego Maradona's Match Against Sourav Ganguly To Be Held On October 9
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 15 14 1 0 43
2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35
3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 5 2 29
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28
6 Arsenal 15 9 1 5 28
7 Burnley 16 8 4 4 28
8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23
9 Watford 16 6 4 6 22
10 Everton 15 5 3 7 18
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.