Spain defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid announced on Monday. The Spanish champions offered no further details in a statement published late on Monday evening. Nacho did not play in Madrid's 4-1 win at Alavez on Saturday which kept Zinedine Zidane's side second in La Liga, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid having played a game more. He has played 10 times in all competitions for Madrid this season. Madrid's announcement comes three days after Zidane was revealed to have tested positive for the virus, forcing the Frenchman to miss his side's comfortable win at the weekend.

Eden Hazard scored one goal and set up another as Real Madrid thrashed Alaves 4-1 on Saturday to ease the pressure on Zidane.

Zidane's position has come under scrutiny again after Wednesday's defeat by third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey but Madrid responded at Mendizorroza without their coach, or their captain Sergio Ramos, who was out with a knee injury.

Goals from Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Hazard put Madrid three up at half-time and while Alaves briefly threatened a fightback when Joselu headed in, Benzema added a second to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory is only Real Madrid's second in six matches and leaves them four points behind Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand and play Valencia at home on Sunday.

"The goals are good for the confidence, for everyone," said Benzema. "It's been a tough week for us because we always have to win, always have to be on the up. There's always pressure. Today it went well, not just for me, for everyone."

Zidane was confirmed to have tested positive on Friday, leaving his assistant David Bettoni to take charge in the dug-out, although Bettoni was pictured on the telephone in the second half.