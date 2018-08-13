 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Manchester City's Spain Midfielder David Silva Retires From International Football

Updated: 13 August 2018 23:09 IST

Silva, 32, won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles and played 125 times for Spain after making his debut in 2006.

Manchester City
David Silva played 125 times for Spain after making his debut in 2006 © AFP

Manchester City midfielder David Silva on Monday called time on his distinguished 12-year international career with Spain. Selected for the first time in November 2006, the 32-year-old helped his country be crowned world champions in South Africa in 2010 and won two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012. "I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten. I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered," he said in a message on social media.

"I've spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person", he said.

Silva's announcement follows on from the international retirement of centre-back Gerard Pique last week. The 31-year-old made the last of his 102 international appearances in Spain's World Cup last-16 loss to Russia. Enrique took over as coach after the World Cup last month, which saw Fernando Hierro in temporary charge following the shock sacking of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Pique's former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta ended his time with Spain after this summer's disappointing World Cup finals campaign in Russia.

Comments
Topics : Spain David Silva Football
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Silva has announced his retirement from international football
  • Silva, 32, won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship
  • He played 125 times for Spain after making his debut in 2006
Related Articles
Manchester City
Manchester City's Spain Midfielder David Silva Retires From International Football
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Love Helped Me Get Through Crisis, Says David Silva
Premier League: David Silva Double Takes Manchester City One Step Closer To Title
Premier League: David Silva Double Takes Manchester City One Step Closer To Title
More Woe For Arsene Wenger As Manchester City Cruise Past Arsenal Again
More Woe For Arsene Wenger As Manchester City Cruise Past Arsenal Again
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.