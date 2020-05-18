Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Resume Training From Tuesday

Updated: 18 May 2020 12:37 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy on May 5 and was obliged to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent almost two months in Madeira, Portugal. © AFP

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to training on Tuesday after completing his two-week quarantine period. After spending almost two months at his home in Madeira, Ronaldo returned to Italy on May 5 and was obliged to spend 14 days in quarantine, Goal.com reported. As the 14-day period is set to complete on Monday, the 35-year-old will join his teammates who have already returned to training. The club on May 5 announced that some of the players have started training on an individual basis.

"After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form," the club had said in a statement.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Serie A clubs permission to start team training from Monday. The announcement was made by Conte during a press conference and this comes as a big boost for the restart plans of Italy''s football competition.

However, the Prime Minister made it clear that the league could only start if safety guarantees are met.

Also, Serie A clubs have selected June 13 as the date for restarting the suspended season.

Topics mentioned in this article Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Juventus Football
