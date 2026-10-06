Has the world seen the last of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal shirt? As Lionel Messi prepares for his farewell game in the Argentina shirt on Tuesday, Ronaldo's fans are wondering if his international career is coming to an end too. After a fallout with the national team coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo left the team's camp and has shown no intention of returning. However, it has now been reported that the 41-year-old hasn't buried his hopes of playing for Portugal again, but has one condition that needs to be fulfilled if he is to return.

According to a report by CNN Portugal, he will only return to the team once head coach Jorge Jesus is gone. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is not keen on wearing the national team shirt again as long as Jesus remains at the helm.

During a press conference, Jesus was asked about the possibility of Ronaldo's return. He left the door open, while the federation president labelled what happened during the training camp as nothing but a misunderstanding.

"If he wants to, he'll return to the national team," Jesus said. "We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you.' And now I'm saying the same thing."

Portugal federation president Pedro Proenca was involved in a meeting with coach Jesus and Ronaldo before the latter left the camp. He called the situation a 'misunderstanding'.

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"We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer. He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this. He knows that is the sentiment. What happened was a misunderstanding that needs to be resolved internally."

Proenca added that Ronaldo couldn't quit international football after the World Cup but chose not to due to his love for the country.

"Ronaldo is a symbol of our country. He is a Portuguese icon, an absolutely extraordinary player who could have ended his international career after the World Cup but chose not to out of love for the national team."

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