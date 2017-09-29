Cristiano Ronaldo Has A 'New Animal' And It's Worth An Eye-Popping USD 3 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to unveil his new supercar.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has a fleet of exquisite cars and the Real Madrid icon has added another "animal" to his collection. Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a video of his new Buggati Chiron, priced at a whopping USD 3 million. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen driving his new Buggati with son, Cristiano Jr, giving him company in the passenger seat. "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. Chiron which is seen as a successor to the Buggati Veyron, the one-time fastest car in the world, has been personalised for the former Manchester United forward and features a CR7 logo on the headrests.

Ronaldo unveiled the latest addition to his amazing collection of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real Madrid.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

The 32-year-old is already well-versed with what a Buggati offers, having already owned the Veyron but the Chiron could be the most expensive of the lot.

In February this year, Ronaldo had also featured in Bugatti's promotional video for the Chiron.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored twice on his 400th Real Madrid appearance as the Champions League holders defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo, without a goal in his last two outings following his return from a five-match domestic ban, took his Real haul to 411 on what was also his 150th career appearance in Europe.