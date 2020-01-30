 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo First To Reach 200 Million Followers On Instagram

Updated: 30 January 2020 13:20 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an annual income of 48 million euros from his sponsored Instagram posts which is way more than what he gets from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo First To Reach 200 Million Followers On Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post on Instagram. © Instagram

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram and this tally is only bettered by the social media platform itself with 330M followers. Ronaldo shared a video on his social media thanking his fans and followers after reaching this milestone saying: "Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!".

According to a recent study by the Instagram marketing company, Hopper HQ, the Portugal national team skipper earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post he makes.

This gives him a yearly income of 48 million euros which is more than he earns from his club side Juventus (estimated 34 million euros). Lionel Messi has the second-most Instagram earning with an estimated 23.3 million euros.

"The Juventus forward is also the most liked and the most followed athlete of Facebook as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Iron Man as Robot Model at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany," it added.

Ronaldo is followed by many top stars namely -- Ariana Grande (173M), Dwayne Johnson (170M), Selena Gomez (167M), Kylie Jenner (160M), Kim Kardashian (158M), Lionel Messi (148M), Beyonce (139M) and Neymar (132M).

Golbally in football, Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Barcelona ranks eighth with 141.8 million while Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar stands 10th with 132.6 million.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Juventus Juventus Portugal Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo became 1st person to reach 200 million followers
  • Ronaldo earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post
  • Ronaldo makes an annual income of 48 million euros from sponsored posts
Related Articles
Mum
Mum's The Word As Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Juventus Into Italian Cup Semi-Finals
Cristiano Ronaldo Double Pulls Juventus Clear As Inter Stalled In Lecce
Cristiano Ronaldo Double Pulls Juventus Clear As Inter Stalled In Lecce
Serie A: Antonio Conte Takes Inter Milan To Hometown Lecce As Juventus Host Parma
Serie A: Antonio Conte Takes Inter Milan To Hometown Lecce As Juventus Host Parma
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's First Serie A Hat-Trick Guides Juventus To 4-0 Win Over Cagliari
Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches Novak Djokovic "How To Jump" In Fun Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches Novak Djokovic "How To Jump" In Fun Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.