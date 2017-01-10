Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned FIFA Best Men's Player

Zurich:

Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was on Monday named FIFA's best men's footballer of 2016, the latest prize after a stellar year for both club and country. Ronaldo beat Antoine Greizmann and Lionel Messi for the honour.

Ronaldo had already pocketed the Ballon d'Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 -- the country's first major prize.

"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said after being handed the prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sports level," he added on the stage in Zurich.

Ronaldo is now the first man to win the FIFA "Best" men's player distinction.

World football's governing body has launched the new award series after ending its six-year collaboration with France Football magazine for the Ballon d'Or.

(With inputs from AFP)