Cristiano Ronaldo 'Confident' Of Winning Ballon D'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday that he was "confident as always" of winning the upcoming Ballon D'Or for best player in the world. Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite to collect the award on December 7, after a year in which he led Real Madrid to titles in Spain and Europe. "Last season was exceptional. We won the league and the Champions League, where I was again the top scorer," the Portuguese star told the French sports daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Friday. "If I win the Ballon d'Or, it's perfect, otherwise I'll still be the same person."

If Ronaldo wins the award, he will tie Lionel Messi on five victories. The Argentine, who is 30, won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Ronaldo, who is 32, won in 2008, 2013, 2014 and last year.

After the triumphant end to their last campaign, Ronaldo and Real Madrid have made a slow start to this season. "CR7" has only scored once in La Liga and Real are already eight points behind Messi's Barcelona.

"Nothing is ever perfect, no one can be 100 percent for an entire season," Ronaldo said. "There are times when you are better than others. A season is never a straight line. We are in a difficult period and we know it. We have to acknowledge it but that doesn't mean we accept it. Things will change again."

Ronaldo was clearly delighted over the birth of his fourth child, announced on Sunday.

"There's a little more chaos at home and also a little more noise, but I love that. I am truly happy surrounded by these children. I wanted them.

"Four is not enough, I want more," Ronaldo said, adding: "I want seven children and seven Ballons D'Or."

"As long as I play, I will be ambitious to win all I can win. Now my dream is a fifth Ballon D'Or. Then next year there will be another to pursue."