 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Father For Fourth Time

Updated: 13 November 2017 09:14 IST

"Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy," the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Father For Fourth Time
Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June. © AFP

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina.

"Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy," the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.

At the end of October, the Portuguese star had revealed in a video on social media the name of the child as well as the proposed due date of the baby, initially fixed at November 21.

Ronaldo was on hand for the birth of Alana Martina after being rested by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United States during the ongoing international break.

Topics : Real Madrid Portugal Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the 4th time
  • Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June
  • Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina
Related Articles
Ronaldo to Open Three Football Schools in China by December
Ronaldo to Open Three Football Schools in China by December
Brazilian Ronaldo to Visit India for Next Indian Super League
Brazilian Ronaldo to Visit India for Next Indian Super League
Ronaldo Wants to Come to India But he is Too Busy: Roberto Carlos
Ronaldo Wants to Come to India But he is Too Busy: Roberto Carlos
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 31
2 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 2 2 23
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 22
5 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 19
6 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 19
7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 19
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 15
9 Watford 11 4 3 4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 15
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.