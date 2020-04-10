COVID-19: David Beckham, Family Applaud Healthcare Workers

Former England footballer David Beckham thanked all the frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic for "another week of hard work". Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video story in which the star footballer can be seen clapping along with his family. "Managed to set the phone up this week to get the whole family showing our appreciation for all the frontline workers and our brilliant NHS. Thank you for another week of hard work. #ClapForOurCarers," Beckham wrote in the story.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with the virus across the world has exceeded 1.5 million with 95,000 deaths.

In the UK, nearly 8,000 people have died due to COVID-19.

The United States, where the pandemic is spreading rapidly, has so far recorded 432,132 cases, including 14,817 deaths.