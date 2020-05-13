Italy's top-flight Serie A clubs said Wednesday they want to return to competition on June 13 if they get the all-clear from the government. "Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated," Lega Serie A said in a statement.

Sport in Italy has been suspended since March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

All 20 Serie A clubs had already voted unanimously to finish the season but this is the first time a date has been set for a return.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian parliament he had received a letter from Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.

"(Gravina) informed me that the federation had followed all the recommendations of the Technical and Scientific Committee and had readjusted its protocol, thus allowing the resumption without further difficulty of collective training from May 18," said Spadafora.

Italian teams returned to individual training after a two-month lockdown on May 4, with group sessions now set for next Monday under very strict conditions.

There has been much debate over the quarantine period after a positive test, with government scientists seeking a two-week isolation period for those in contact with the infected person.

Juventus are leading Serie A, one point ahead of Lazio, as they target a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

