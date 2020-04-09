Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Real Madrid Players Accept Up To 20 Percent Pay Cut

Updated: 09 April 2020 08:22 IST

Real Madrid players have agreed to cut their salaries by as much as a fifth, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday, as Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Real Madrid Players Accept Up To 20 Percent Pay Cut
Real Madrid has avoided using the partial unemployment (ERTE) scheme. © Instagram

Real Madrid players have agreed to cut their salaries by as much as a fifth, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday, as Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Real said players and coaches from the side's football and basketball teams, as well as key directors, had voluntarily agreed to the reduction, of either 10 or 20 percent, "depending on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season".

Real didn't say what circumstances would affect the rate of salary cut, but Spanish media reported players will receive 10 percent less if the season is completed and 20 percent less if the current campaign is terminated.

The cuts will shave between 28 million and 56 million euros (USD 30.4 million and USD 60.8 million) off Real's salary bill. 

It also means the club has avoided using the partial unemployment (ERTE) scheme that cut Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players' salaries by 70 percent.

La Liga has recommended clubs take advantage of the scheme, and both Sevilla and Espanyol have also put in a request to be included on the ERTE scheme.

Over 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, the second worst hit country from the virus after Italy, with 146,690 registered cases.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Real Madrid Real Madrid Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Real Madrid players agreed to cut their salaries by as much as a fifth
  • Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • It also means the club has avoided using the partial unemployment scheme
Related Articles
Former Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Coach Radomir Antic Dies
Former Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Coach Radomir Antic Dies
"No Spanish Lessons Yet": Donny Van De Beek Coy On Real Madrid Move
"No Spanish Lessons Yet": Donny Van De Beek Coy On Real Madrid Move
Coronavirus: Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu To Be Used As Medical Storage Centre
Coronavirus: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu To Be Used As Medical Storage Centre
Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon Champions League Matches
Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon Champions League Matches
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.